Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
UFC Vegas 88 is live from the UFC APEX on March 16. Heavyweight headliners Tai Tuivasa (15-6) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) cap off a fight card filled with intriguing betting underdogs and favorites. Veterans and fresh faces will all compete to make a lasting impression by the time the night is through.
The Ultimate Fighter season 29 winner, Bryan Battle (11-2) returns to the Octagon to fight the red-hot Ange Loosa (10-3) in a co-main event bout sure to bring the winner closer to top 15-ranked competition. Former title challenger Ovince Saint-Preux fights Kennedy Nzechukwu in a consequential light heavyweight tilt as well.
DraftKings odds makers rate a few of the evening's fights as close. Each competitor must be extra technical and savvy when the Octagon cage door shuts. There are also a couple of fights with large odds disparities, so much so they may appear as mismatches.
Let's examine each of the 13 matches from the prelims up, weighing the fighter's attributes, track records, and trajectory to determine the most likely winners and victory methods. As shown again and again in combat sports history, the odds are only half the story.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.