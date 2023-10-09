DWCS Week 10 fight card
Dana White's Contender Series season 7 comes to a close with a stacked week 10 fight card. Here is all you need to know about the event, and the fighters.
Dana White's Contender Series' seventh season comes to an end on Tuesday, October 10. Six fights are scheduled to take place on the card, and the fighters look to end off the season in a major way.
Live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, 12 UFC hopefuls step into the octagon with a chance of making it their new home with a UFC contract. All 12 fighters made weight, and the action is set to take place.
Ramon Taveras and Cortavious Romious' bantamweight bout will serve as the main event of the evening. The penultimate fight of the evening will be a battle of the Brazilians as Rickson Thai Zenidim goes up against André Lima.
Connor Matthews and Jair Farias will also be in competition, as the sole featherweight bout for this card. Middleweight action is also on the card as Torrez Finney goes up against Yuri Panferov.
Iisa Isakov and Marquel Mederos will compete for a chance to join the contentious lightweight division. Kicking off all the action will be Davi Bittencourt and Lucas Rocha with their bantamweight bout.
Over the previous nine weeks, 41 contracts have been awarded to fighters. With the final week's action, more contracts could be awarded.
Dana White's Contender Series has produced some notable alumni over the years, including former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, and Kevin Holland. These hopefuls look to join the UFC and etch their names into the annals of MMA history.
Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 fight card
- Bantamweight bout: Ramon Taveras vs. Cortavious Romious
- Flyweight bout: Rickson Thai Zenidim vs. André Lima
- Featherweight bout: Connor Matthews vs. Jair Farias
- Middleweight bout: Torrez Finney vs. Yuri Panferov
- Lightweight bout: Issa Isakov vs. Marquel Mederos
- Bantamweight bout: Davi Bittencourt vs. Lucas Rocha