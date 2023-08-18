Sean O'Malley net worth: How much does he make per fight?
'Sugar' Sean O'Malley is as colorful as they come. Here is all you need to know about what makes the fighter stand out and what his net worth is right now.
'Sugar' Sean O'Malley is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and in all of mixed martial arts. Currently ranked number 2 in the UFC bantamweight division, O'Malley is the number one contender and will be challenging for the championship on Saturday, August 19 at UFC 292.
O'Malley began his amateur career in 2013 and, following an experience-filled 10 fights on the amateur circuit, he would make his professional debut in 2015. Over the next two years, O'Malley built himself up in various MMA promotions before getting a spot on the 2017 Dana White Contender Series. A stunning first-round knockout led to an immediate contract for 'Sugar' and, since then, it has been quite the journey to get to his first title shot this weekend.
O'Malley will challenge for UFC gold for the first time at UFC 292 against current reigning and defending champion, Aljamain Sterling. It can be expected that this will be O'Malley's biggest payday but here is his financial standing heading into the event.
Sean O'Malley's net worth
According to Networth Gorilla, O'Malley's net worth is approximately $2,200,000. This includes the fight salaries, different endorsements, and the different side businesses that 'Sugar' has accumulated over the years.
Sean O'Malley endorsements
O'Malley has deals with various brands both in and out of the octagon. The deals associated with O'Malley include Reebok, Venum, Crypto.com, MyBookieMMA, and Sanabul.
Sean O'Malley salary
A significant amount of O'Malley's net worth comes from his MMA fights but, in addition to that, O'Malley has a number of other things happening for him. For one, O'Malley has a YouTube channel with over 600,000 subscribers, which will surely add to his earnings.
According to SportsLens, in his UFC debut, O'Malley received a total payout of $23,500. In his second fight with the promotion, he walked away with $97,500 and, by his third fight, he secured $123,500. His earnings have continued to rise over the years with his last fight being most profitable.
What is Sean O'Malley's biggest payout?
He received his biggest payout of his mixed martial arts career in his last fight, which came at UFC 280 in October 2022. For that event, O'Malley went up against former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, and walked away with $356,000.
That amount was made up of a $150,000 base salary, as well as a $150,000 win bonus. The remaining $56,000 was made up by endorsements.