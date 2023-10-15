Dillon Danis is still trolling Nina Agdal, Logan Paul after DQ loss
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are still fighting on social media.
By Amy Kaplan
After months of back-and-forth online, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul finally fought. If you want to call what happened a fight. The overwhelming reaction to their match was negative and in the sixth and final round Danis was disqualified for trying to take Paul down,
Now, the morning after, fans had hoped that Danis' constant trolling of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal might finally stop.
Unfortunately, we were wrong.
Danis took to Twitter and shared several photos, memes and tweets, most of them aimed at Agdal.
Before the fight, Agdal filed a restraining order and a lawsuit against Danis for allegedly hacking her social media and revealing NSFW photos and videos which she had wanted to remain private.
Logan Paul says Dillon Danis 'embodies the problem with society'
The former opponents even trades barbs each thinking they got the better of the other in the fight.
Paul tweeted, "I think Dillion perfectly embodies the problem with society. All s**t talk behind a screen. No action. Just another peasant running his mouth contributing nothing to this world but negativity. So happy I got to expose this clown."
Danis replied to the tweet writing, "What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War."
Unfortunately this feud doesn't look to be dying down anytime soon.