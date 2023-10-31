Derrick Lewis arrested ahead of UFC Sao Paulo headliner
Derrick Lewis was arrested for allegedly driving three times the legal speed limit in a red Lamborghini.
By Amy Kaplan
Derrick Lewis is supposed to be headlining UFC Sao Paulo in just a few days but, according to ABC 13, he was arrested.
According to the outlet, Lewis was arrested in Harris County, Texas allegedly driving 136 mph in a 50 mph zone, which is three times the legal limit. Lewis was allegedly driving a red Lamborghini and sped past law enforcement "weaving in and out of traffic and making unsafe lane changes."
Derrick Lewis was allegedly driving 3 times the legal speed limit
He has been relased on a $100 "personal recognizance bond" and his next court date is expected on Dec. 27.
There's been no news on his fight with Jailton Almeida being canceled but with the fight being in Brazil and as of Tuesday he was still in Texas, that's a worrying sign.
Lewis is stepping in for Curtis Blaydes on just three weeks notice.
This is a developing story and we will update it when more information is learned.