Dana White’s latest Conor McGregor video is a huge tease
Is a Conor McGregor fight announcement finally on the horizon?
By Amy Kaplan
UFC CEO Dana White has teased his millions of followers with a potential Conor McGregor update. White shared a video of the former champ-champ with the simple caption, "coming soon" and we all lost our minds. We have all been waiting for the announcement that McGregor had finally been booked for a fight and it looks like it might be approaching.
McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier in 2021. In his time off he filmed the movie Road House, filmed a season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Micahel Chandler, and he's waged a public war with USADA (and won). But what he hasn't done is fight. And he's apparently wanted to.
Last year McGregor accused the Nevada State Athletic Commission of keeping him from his "livlihood" but he never went into details about why that is. He's teased a fight with Chandler more than once, the most recent fight supposedly happening at UFC International Fight Week in June. So far, the UFC has not confirmed that event.
Dana White might be announcing Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler next
But we may be getting close. Many think White is teasing an announcement for McGregor's highly anticipated return to the Octagon. The announcement could come during UFC 300, which is set to be the UFC's biggest pay-per-view event to date. It's the kind of night that could call for not only a McGregor fight announcement but perhaps an in-cage face-off with Chandler (who he's likely fighting) to build up the extra attention for the fight. It's just another reason for fans to tune in to UFC 300, if you already don't have a reason.
Chandler has been waiting for McGregor for over a year and he's been doing it with grace. During a fan Q&A, Chandler says the layoff has been "fruitful and needed" and he hasn't "wasted one minute." He also predicted a second-round knockout for when the fight finally does come to fruition.
We'll have to wait for whatever White's announcement might be to know for sure what's next for McGregor. One thing we know for sure, we are are all eagerly waiting to find out.