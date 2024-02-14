Dana White gives his thoughts on Conor McGregor fight delay (Video)
- Dana White says Conor McGregor is still not ready to return
- He says negotiating with Conor is difficult
- There's no new update on the timeframe for his return
By Amy Kaplan
Everyone is wondering why it's taking so long to announce Conor McGregor's return.
And UFC president Dana White has offered a bit of an explaination.
“First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from,” White told Kevin Iole on Tuesday night. “How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone (are out a long time), so that’s an issue right there, No. 1. No. 2 is, Conor McGregor doesn’t need the f*cking money. So when you don’t need the money, it’s not as easy. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn’t need the money – Khabib retired.”
McGregor's last fight in 2021 ended in a brutal leg break, but he's been healed and training for some time. He's filmed a movie and coached on The Ultimate Fighter since then as well.
Silva returned 13 months after his leg break and Weidman took 28 months to find his way back to the Octagon.
Dana White says negotiating with Conor McGregor is 'a completely different dynamic'
White seems to think McGregor just needs more time.
“Only Conor knows,” White said. “These are questions for Conor McGregor, not me. I know he’s training. I don’t know what level of training he’s doing. I don’t know what level of kicking he’s doing right now. I don’t know any of that stuff. I need to know the guy’s in a full camp and he’s ready to go. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out. He’s got businesses that he’s built. It’s a completely different dynamic when you’re dealing with a guy that has this kind of money.”
Unfortunately this doesn't line up with McGregor's take. He lamented about not being able to fight and has even announced several different dates for his return.