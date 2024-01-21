Dana White says Conor McGregor's next fight is not official yet
- Dana White says Conor McGregor's next fight is not official
- White says the UFC will announce the fight when it's set
- Saudi Arabia expressed interest in hosting McGregor
By Amy Kaplan
On New Year's Eve, Conor McGregor announced he'll be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC International Fight Week on June 29. He also said their fight will be at 185 pounds.
But, according to UFC president Dana White, that's not something fans or media should be considered official just yet.
"McGregor will be back this year - possibly him and Chandler," Whilte told Sports Net Canada before UFC 297. "We'll see how this whole thing plays out."
Then, he backed up that claim at the UFC 297 post-fight press conference.
"When Conor’s ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it. That’s what we do," he said.
Saudi Arabia wants to host Conor McGregor in the country
Some have wondered if McGregor might fight in Saudi Arabia on the newly rescheduled Fight Night card. These ideas stemmed from comments that Saudi Arabia's Chairman of General Authority and Entertainment Turki Al-Alalshikh made to DAZN.
"I tell Caroline, my sister, here, and she's a close friend with McGregor and myself, we are ready to fight with him," he said during the lengthy interview. "We will try maybe, and we will announce it."
He continued, "We will do something big and I asked the UFC if there is a chance to have McGregor on this card or in the future."
At this rate, we couldn't be shocked if McGregor never fights again.