Is Conor McGregor running for President?
Conor McGregor's recent tweet has raised eyebrows.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been in the news a lot lately due to his political tweets. Those tweets appear to put McGregor on the Right side of Ireland's issues and he's standing firm on issues like immigration and crime.
On Sunday evening, McGregor tweeted a photo of himself in a white suit with the caption, "Ireland, your President" leading many to believe he's running for a political office.
According to Irish law, the requirements for running for President are as follows:
- Citizen of Ireland
- At least 35 years of age
- Be nominated by: at least 20 of the 220 serving members of the Houses of the Oireachtas, or at least four of the 31 county or city Councils.
McGregor qualifies for the first two bullet points but it's unclear how many nominations he could get.
On Monday morning McGregor posted about his potential competition.
"Potential competition if I run," he wrote. "Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you."
It appears as though fans in the comments of the post are mostly for his potential campaign, but there were a few dissenters.
"MIGA! Make Ireland Great Again," someone tweeted. Another supporter wrote, "If you go through the trouble of doing this, don’t try to appease the sensibilities of your opponents like all other conservatives. It will only limit your effectiveness and they’ll hate you regardless."
"If Conor McGregor runs on defending free speech and Ireland’s borders he should easily win a unanimous decision for President," someone else wrote. A fan commented, "Take your country back from the globalist elites."
Some people shared graphics and GIFS in McGregor in support.
Though this isn't official, it would not be shocking to see McGregor run for some form of office in the near future, perhaps once he retires from the Octagon.