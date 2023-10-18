Conor McGregor woke up and chose violence
Conor McGregor went on one of his classic Twitter rants taunting Nate Diaz and Islam Makhachev.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor hasn't had one of his late-night Twitter sprees lately but on Wednesday morning (American time) he resumed his killing spree.
And it was glorious.
Let's take a look at some of the people he targeted on social media.
Conor McGregor trolled Nate Diaz
McGregor inititally responded to former opponent Nate Diaz who simply tweeted a photo from one of their fights. He replied to the tweet and then shared a photo of his own shortly after.
"Good shot. Lead front teep," McGregor write on Diaz's post. "You can only kick with your right leg, albeit not greatly whatsoever. But a few little gicksplasher right kicks you have. It’s long been noted."
He then posted his own photo writing, "This wasn’t a guard pull attempt. It was a shut off of the conscious through sharp, blunt, trauma. A little put on your arse shot."
Conor McGregor slams 'gumbeen' Islam Makhachev for Jon Jones comments
While speaking at the UFC 294 media day, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev commented on heavyweight champion Jon Jones being the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.
“This is bulls***t, brother. How Jon Jones can be number one?" he said. "He beat some guy who is not champion. (Gane) don’t have belt, and they put (Jones) number one pound-for-pound. This is bulls***t.”
McGregor shared a clip of the interview and took shots at Makhachev, who is coached by Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor's longtime foe.
"This guy is a gumbeen. This is what happens when cousins have sex and have a child together. This is the result," he wrote.
Makhachev will try to defend the lightweight title, one McGregor previously had, in the main event at UFC 294.
Conor McGregor asked someone to eat 'caviar off my balls'
Something tells us this video won't sty up long but in it McGregor is seen laughing and joking with someone off-camera who he says should eat "caviar off my balls" and says the delicacy is worth someone's yearly wages.
No balls were harmed in the video.
Conor McGregor says he was tested twice by USADA already
McGregor shared a video on his yacht and says that USADA has already come twice since he re-entered the testing pool to take his blood and urine.
"I was tested two separate times yesterday, and within an hour of each other. Blood and urine. 3 samples of each were requested and given in both instances. They came aboard my yacht. I welcomed them. Gave them a can of Forged Stout and a Proper Twelve. Life is good."
According to the USADA database, McGregor still shows no tests for 2023 but it hasn't been updated since Oct. 12.
Conor McGregor reacts to Showtime Boxing cancellation
Just yesterday it was revealed that Showtime Boxing and Showtime Sports would no longer be continuning into 2024. McGregor caught wind of the announcement and urged the boxers left without a job to transition to MMA.
"Showtime and hbo boxing is dead. But the UFC is here and thriving. If you fighters in denial ever build up the courage to step in to the cage and fight. The time is now! Full circle. #FightersinDenial #nowhereelsetogo #chickenshits #cornflakenosugar"