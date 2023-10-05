Jon Jones & MMA Twitter react to new Conor McGregor sparring footage (VIDEO)
MMA fans are split on whether Conor McGregor looks good or bad in new training videos.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is back in the gym ahead of his return to MMA and he's been sharing a lot of videos and photos.
In the latest video, sparring footage shared on Wednesday night, he wrote "MMA Variety" on one clip and "Boxing Variety" on the other.
The fan base was split by what they saw and didn't hold back their thoughts.
"Sweatin out the whiskey," someone wrote. Another fan said, "Get off the roids and fight." Another comment reads, "Look at Connor sparring cans and having yes man around him" and "Keep your f**kin hands up when you strike.. ffs bro."
"Infuriating waste of talent , the Floyd fight and whiskey deal ruined his attitude," someone tweeted about McGregor.
Another fan said, "Sharp where? Imagine he keeps his hands down like this vs anyone in the LW top 5? He is getting slept AGAIN."
Several fans pointed out that his training partner wasn't UFC level and he wasn't fighting back.
Jon Jones says Conor McGregor is 'looking smooth' in latest sparring video
Even though many fans were not impressed with the footage, someone with a bit more knowledge was.
Former light heavyweight champion, now current heavyweight champion Jon Jones commented on the footage writing, "McGregor looking smooth with it."
And there were some fans who felt like they were seeing the old McGregor again.
"oh s**t he actually looks good. That karate style back," someone tweeted. Another fan wrote. "Oh my god the kings back."
McGregor revealed that he'd finally submitted the paperwork to the admitted back into the USADA testing pool, and that his return is "imminent" though no exact date has been revealed yet.