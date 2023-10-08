Conor McGregor reveals new training camp detail
Conor McGregor has given a bit of a hint into his upcoming training camp.
By Amy Kaplan
The ball is moving in the right direction where Conor McGregor is concerned. Last week he revealed he'd submitted the paperwork to re-enter USADA.
Then, on Saturday UFC president Dana White confirmed it had been sent in and that he's been in the pool sometime this week.
"He submitted the paperwork, probably by Monday he’ll be submitted. Again, don’t hold me to that, but the paperwork is submitted, next week sometime," White said.
Now McGregor has given an update on the training camp he'll endure before he returns to the Octagon.
"I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout.
McGregor is expected to return sometime in 2024 against Michael Chandler. The final hiccup for his return was USADA and if it's true that he's really re-entered, we could potentially see a fight announcement soon.
This saga between McGregor and USADA has been ongoing for months and even garnered a statement from USADA to the press to clear up statements McGregor made about getting an exemption.
In the past McGregor has trained all over the world for his fights. He's previously set up camp in Ireland, Southern California and now Big Bear Lake.
"We will commence camp in big bear shortly," McGregor tweeted in March.
Big Bear is a popular spot for athletes as it's high elevation, good weather, remote and private but near major cities for when they get the itch to return to civilization. Tony Ferguson often trains in a homemade gym in Big Bear. In 2016 Jeremy Stephens talked about the experience in the woods with Ferguson, "“It was an incredible experience,” Stephens said. “I actually can’t wait to go back and help him train for his upcoming fight, go on them runs, and do that 6 and a half, 7 hours, Floyd Mayweather-type training. It’s champ s***. The guy’s incredible, [but] he’s smart. It’s not just barbaric work. The guy trains with extreme intelligence.”
There's no word on exactly when McGregor will fight, but we are getting closer.