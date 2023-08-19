Dana White denies Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler rumors
Dana White says the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight is not happening in December
By Amy Kaplan
Everyone is waiting not-so-patiently for the official announcement of the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.
We thought we were getting closer when McGregor said he would be fighting in December.
Now it appears as though UFC president Dana White has other plans.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler won't happen until 2024
According to an interview with Crain & Company, the fight won't happen until early next year.
That aligns more with what Chandler had assumed.
“It’s happening in December? I’m not holding my breath. But, you know I’m ready,” Chandler told the“DC & RC” podcast. “Is he training? I don’t know how much he’s training. We see him on boats more than we see him hitting bags. For me, you know I’m ready. You now I’m always staying in shape. I am 37 now so I’m trying to keep my diet a little bit more dialed in so I can stay a little bit more ripped, look like a professional athlete. You know (that) I’m ready tomorrow, but if it could happen by the end of the year, that would be phenomenal. But if it spills over into 2024, either way, the most exciting guy in the sport, myself, vs. the biggest star in the sport, and the greatest comeback in combat sports history, people are going to tune in and we’re going to put butts on seats.”
McGregor has begun posting training videos and photos since announcing his December return but has not re-entered the USADA testing pool which could be the hold-up to the fight happening.