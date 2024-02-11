Conor McGregor posts flashback to celebrate Super Bowl (PHOTOS)
- Conor McGregor is celebrating the Super Bowl
- He posted throwback photos to commemorate the day
- McGregor has appeared at several games
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor continues to find a way to make everything about him.
On Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl 58, the former two-division champion shared a few photos and a video of himself and his firstborn (Conor Jr.) at an NFL game in 2010.
"Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the Mac’s return to the octagon this summer! Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs, leave something in Vegas for me," he tweeted.
Conor McGregor teases a return to action 'this Summer'
Eagle-eyed fans caught the "this summer" comment which is in line with his previously announcing a June 29 return to the UFC. Unfortunately, that doesn't match what UFC president Dana White said just a few days ago.
"Eventually. Hopefully this year. I'm hoping for the fall," he said on the Pat McAfee Show on Super Bowl Radio Row on Wednesday.
The photos McGregor shared were taken at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the NFL's showpiece event. He also visited Cowboys Stadium in Texas where his football toss became an instant meme.