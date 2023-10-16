Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis bromance continues on Twitter after Logan Paul loss
Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis cannot get enough of each other.
By Amy Kaplan
Get a room guys.
Friends and teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor are gushing over each other on Twitter and it's kind of embarrassing.
Danis fought Logan Paul on Saturday and lost via disqualification after trying to guillotine choke Paul in the sixth round.
Now Danis has taken to Twitter to thank McGregor for his support ahead of the fight.
"Just an appreciation post for my brother," he wrote. "I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."
McGregor quickly responded to the post writing,
"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"
McGregor was supposed to train with Danis ahead of the fight but due to travel schedules and Danis having a newborn, they were not able to meet.
“Dillon’s gonna win, Dillon will win,” McGregor told All Out Fighting in September. “You know, he had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s gonna go for it."
But despite their lack of face-to-face, Danis said he and McGregor talked every day.
"He talks to me every day," Danis told The Mirror. "I talked to him this morning, actually. On the mental side, he sends me voice notes, videos, and certain things that I should do. He's always there for me even if we're not there physically, mentally we talk every single day.