Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski play matchmaker on Twitter
With UFC 300 fast approaching, Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski are taking matching into their hands.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 300 is just around the corner and everyone is clamoring to be on the historic card.
Not only are fighters starting to ask for a fight, but some are even asking to headline the card. One of those men is former UFC double champion Conor McGregor who is supposed to be fighting Michael Chandler next.
But it's not Chandler he wants to fight, it's UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound and featherweight champion Alexaner Volkanovski.
"Ask my bollox that little sausage volkonovski is no way p4p 1. Silly," McGregor tweeted on Saturday during UFC 293. "That’s quick work for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title tho we should fight at some stage so the FW goats will have all faced off and let there be no debate."
Volkanovski saw the tweet and agreed to the fight.
"Let's do it at #UFC300," he replied.
This fight is so far from reality on many levels. The first and biggest being that McGregor still hasn't entered the USADA testing pool, thus making him ineligible to fight. Another hiccup is that McGregor is already promised to Chandler, his TUF 31 co-star. Not to mention Volkanovski is a featherweight and McGregor hasn't fought below 155 pounds in years.
Despite the chances of it happening being low, this is the UFC and wilder things have happened.