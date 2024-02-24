Biaggio Ali Walsh exerts dominance, goes to scorecards in pro debut at PFL vs. Bellator
PFL lightweight Biaggio Ali Walsh controlled Emmanuel Palacio over three rounds to earn a win in his professional MMA debut.
Ali Walsh defeated Palacio by unanimous decision at PFL vs. Bellator in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He made his professional MMA debut after a long, methodical run as an amateur with the PFL.
For the first time in his MMA career, Ali Walsh went the full distance inside the cage. He utilized wrestling and timely striking to stifle Palacio's advances from start to finish.
While Ali Walsh earned an impressive win, it was underwhelming compared to fans' expectations. Many expected him to show off his signature explosiveness that he demonstrated in his previous PFL appearances.
Ali Walsh might've had some nerves entering his professional debut, but he walked away with a victory to begin this new chapter on the right path.
Biaggio Ali Walsh shows well-rounded skillset in pro MMA debut
Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, has now won seven consecutive fights since losing his amateur MMA debut. He earned recent finishes over Ed Davis and Joel Galarza Lopez as an amateur PFL fighter before the promotion to the pros.
Ali Walsh trains out of Xtreme Couture, alongside the likes of UFC veterans like Julian Erosa and Mads Burnell. The team has helped him round out his skillset and add new elements other than his natural boxing gifts.
Ali Walsh's endurance over three rounds was impressive after going to the judges' scorecards for the first time in his career. All of his seven amateur bouts finished inside two rounds.
Ali Walsh isn't expected to be sidelined for long and will likely return for his next professional fight later this year. As the difficulty in opponents continues to elevate, the young Ali Walsh will need to continue to improve in all aspects of MMA.
