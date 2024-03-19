Bellator Championship Series Belfast predictions & odds
Check out out the odds and predictions for the main card of the Bellator Championship Series Belfast.
By Jaren Kawada
James Gallagher (-102) vs. Leandro Higo (-118) odds & prediction
Many of the Irish fighters on this card were given tough matchups but this fight is one that should please the home crowd. Having only lost to Patchy Mix since 2018, Gallagher has largely shown off glimpses of potential greatness with nine of his 12 career wins by submission including eight in the first round. Higo, a sufficient grappler himself, has gone just 5-4 since signing with Bellator while getting finished twice. To this point, Higo has only been submitted once in his career but has never faced an opponent with the speed of Gallagher and now 35 years old, has shown a lack of defensive grappling awareness too often to rely on in this matchup.
Prediction: Gallagher by submission in round two
Tim Wilde (-118) vs. Manoel Sousa (-102) odds & prediction
On paper, Sousa should win this fight handily as the undefeated fighter 10 years younger than Wilde. There is a chance Sousa dominates with a significant grappling edge but struggled to control Paulo Laila in his last fight who towered over him at six feet tall. Wilde possesses a similar frame and unpredictability with his striking, giving the oddsmakers reason to suggest this matchup is near even, particularly given Sousa's tendency to lack defensive technique. Wilde does not have great takedown defense but will have a size advantage and Sousa has shown a habit of being over-aggressive chasing submissions without prioritizing control. Sousa should still be able to assert his grappling dominance but Wilde finding a knockout would not be surprising.