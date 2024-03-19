Bellator Championship Series Belfast predictions & odds
Check out out the odds and predictions for the main card of the Bellator Championship Series Belfast.
By Jaren Kawada
Following the PFL and Bellator merger in late 2023, Bellator will hold its first event of 2024 under the helm of the PFL on March 22.
The new Bellator Championship Series will debut in Belfast, Northern Ireland headlined by Corey Anderson and Karl Moore. With Vadim Nemkov, the Bellator light heavyweight champion at the time of the merger, permanently moving up to heavyweight, Anderson and Moore will compete for the vacant light heavyweight title. Before the buyout, Anderson was ranked No. 1 with Moore at No. 4 in the promotion's divisional rankings.
Bellator veteran Patricio "Pitbull" Freire will defend his featherweight belt in the co-main event, taking on the former promotion's No. 4 ranked contender, Jeremy Kennedy. Freire is one of the few incumbent Bellator champions to not compete in the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator event with both Jesus Pinedo and Gabriel Braga withdrawing from matchups against him.
Despite being a long-reigning champion with Bellator, Freire has not seen a victory since 2022 and enters the matchup with Kennedy on the heels of two straight losses. Freire last fought Chihiro Suzuki on Super RIZIN 2, losing by first-round knockout.
Beginning the new Bellator era with two title fights on a five-fight main card, here are our predictions plus the betting odds for each fight on the main card.