Bellator Championship Series Belfast predictions & odds
Check out out the odds and predictions for the main card of the Bellator Championship Series Belfast.
By Jaren Kawada
Fabian Edwards (-118) vs. Aaron Jeffery (-104) odds & prediction
Jeffery has had an up-and-down career to this point but still has just one truly "bad" loss on his record, failing to pick up a win against 38-year-old John Salter as a 4-1 favorite. Otherwise, Jeffery's only other losses have come against Sean Brady, Brendan Allen and Caio Borralho, all of whom are currently ranked in the UFC. Edwards has less of an impressive resume with his most signature wins against Gegard Mousasi, Lyoto Machida and Charlie Ward with two of the three over 40 and all significantly past their prime. Jeffery enters the fight after ruining the undefeated record of Dalton Rosta at Bellator 298, a fighter who is arguably better than Edwards.
Prediction: Jeffery by knockout in round three
Patricio Pitbull (-134) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (+110) odds & prediction
Fans are often quick to write fighters off after a loss but in this scenario, it may be true for the 36-year-old featherweight champion. With a rough 2023, Pitbull has not looked his best in a while now. Though Pitbull did not compete at PFL vs. Bellator, he did prepare to do so up until fight week, making this now his second time cutting weight in as many months in preparation for his 43rd professional fight. Kennedy is far from the best featherweight in the world but has won three straight, including a win over Aaron Pico, potentially setting up a future storyline should he win the belt.
Prediction: Kennedy by decision
Corey Anderson (-375) vs. Karl Moore (+310) odds & prediction
Moore will be the crowd favorite in this fight as a representative of SBG Ireland but has not faced anyone on the level of Anderson to date. Fans tend to underrate Anderson due to the way his UFC run played out but his cardio, pace and wrestling are still largely unmatched at 205 pounds. Throughout his career, Anderson has typically struggled with opponents who overwhelmed him with power to exploit his lack of striking but Moore has just two career wins by knockout, the last coming in 2016.
Prediction: Anderson by decision
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.