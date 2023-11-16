Bellator 301 weigh-in results
Everything you need to know about who made weight and who missed at Bellator 301.
Bellator 301 is the last event the Bellator promotion has planned for the foreseeable future as rumors swirl that it has been purchased. Bellator will return to Chicago for the sixth time and will feature two title fights on a stacked main card.
Ukraine's Yaroslav Amosov, who returned after two years in February after serving his country, will defend his welterweight title against Jason Jackson. Jackson has won six straight, most recently defeating former champion Douglas Lima at Bellator 283. Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will defend his title against interim champion Patchy Mix. Pettis hasn't lost since signing with Bellator in 2020, while Mix is on a four-fight win streak. Bellator's Lightweight World Grand Prix continues between former champion Patricky "Pitbull" Freire and Alexander Shabliy. The main card is rounded out by bantamweight contenders Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello and ranked lightweights Sidney Outlaw and AJ McKee.
The preliminary card will be headlined by ranked heavyweights Tyrell Fortune, who's looking for his second straight, and UFC vet Marcelo Golm. The rest of the card features ranked matchups between women's flyweights Sumiko Inaba and Denise Kielholtz, featherweights Timur Khizriev and Justin Gonzales, lightweight Archie Colgan and Pieter Buist, and a catchweight bout between Islam Mamedov and Killys Mota.
MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 9 p.m. ET)
- Yaroslav Amosov (169.6) vs. Jason Jackson (169.6)
- Sergio Pettis (135) vs. Patchy Mix (135.2)
- Raufeon Stots (135.8) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.8)
- AJ McKee (155.6) vs. Sidney Outlaw (156)
- Patricky Pitbull (154.4) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155)
PRELIMINARY CARD (YOUTUBE/PLUTO TV, 5 p.m. ET)
- Tyrell Fortune () vs. Marcelo Golm (260.4)
- Denise Kielholtz (124) vs. Sumiko Inaba (125.2)
- Timur Khizriev (146) vs. Justin Gonzales (145.4)
- Archie Colgan (155.4) vs. Pieter Buist (155.6)
- Keri Melendez () vs. Sabriye Sengul (125.6)
- Matheus Mattos (135.2) vs. Richard Palencia (136)
- Ramazan Kuramagomedov (171) vs. Randall Wallace (170.4)
- Islam Mamedov () vs. Killys Mota (160)
- Cody Law (145.4) vs. Jefferson Pontes (145.6)
- Mike Hamel (155.8) vs. Tim Wilde ()
- Yves Landu (145.2) vs. Isao Kobayashi (145.4)