Patricky Pitbull reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov's PED failure
Former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov failing a drug test.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday afternoon it was revealed that Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov was flagged and suspended for a failed drug test stemming from his Bellator 300 win.
After the news broke several Bellator current and former champions reacted to the news,
"They are who we thought they were," Patricky Freire tweeted. Freire lost to Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288 in November after going five rounds for the Bellator lightweight title.
Freire also posted on Instagram writing in Portuguese, "Failed doping and is out of the tournament, what to say?!"
Leandro Higo replied writing, "What shocking news, I didn't believe the Russians do drugs." Emmanuel Sanchez simply wrote, "F*CK" with a shocked face emoji.
According to Ariel Helwani, who spoke with California State Athletic Commission executive officer Andy Foster, it's believed that Nurmagomedov was given a prescription but did not report it properly. He's been suspended six months and it's unclear if the title will be stripped from him.