Bellator 301: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson fight card
Bellator 301 features 18 fights and is set to take place on Friday, November 17. Here is the fight card for the event.
Bellator puts on a stacked 18-fight card on Friday, November 17 live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Bellator 301 features two title fights, as well as the Bellator lightweight Grand Prix semi-final.
This will be Bellator's second event in Chicago in 2023 and sixth overall trip to 'Chi-town' in the history of the promotion. 18 fights are set to take place on this fight card and the stakes are particularly high for three of them.
The main event will see no. 2-ranked Bellator pound-for-pound fighter Yaroslav Amosov defending his welterweight title against Jason Jackson. The co-main event will be a unification bout between Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix to crown an undisputed bantamweight champion.
The main card curtain-raiser will be the Bellator lightweight Grand Prix semi-final between Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire and Alexander 'Peresvet' Shabliy. The prelim card will feature 13 exciting fights that will precede all the main card action.
Bellator 301 fight card
Main card
- Welterweight title match: Yaroslav Amosov (c) vs. Jason Jackson
- Bantamweight title match: Sergio Pettis (c) vs. Patchy Mix (ic)
- Bantamweight match: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
- Lightweight match: AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw
- Lightweight Grand Prix Semi-Final: Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy
Prelim card
- Heavyweight match: Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm
- Women's flyweight match: Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba
- Featherweight match: Timur Khizriev vs. Justin Gonzales
- Lightweight match: Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Buist
- Women's flyweight match: Keri Taylor-Melendez vs. Sabriye Şengül
- Bantamweight match: Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia
- Lightweight match: Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde
- Catchweight (160lbs) match: Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota
- Featherweight match: Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes
- Welterweight match: Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace
- Featherweight match: Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi
What time does Bellator 301 start?
Bellator 301 takes place on Friday, November 17. The main card starts at 9pm ET/6pm PT with the prelim card set to begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT.