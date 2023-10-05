Bellator 300 ticket prices: How much to attend?
Bellator 300 will go down on Saturday, Oct. 7, featuring top stars like Cris Cyborg and Usman Nurmagomedov on the main card.
By Anwesha Nag
Bellator 300 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. With three title fights on the main card, it is inarguably the biggest card in the MMA promotion's history.
Tickets for Bellator 300 are primarily available for purchase on axs.com starting from $50 and going up to $500. Resale tickets for certain blocks with better seats are also available on the website, priced between $50 and $650.
Discounted prices for multiple tickets purchased together are available on other third-party websites as well. On ticketsmarter.com, prices for terrace tickets start from $60 pax and go up to $721. On seatgeek.com, similar seats are available at $57-$806. Viagogo.com is currently selling tickets priced between $61 and $821.
The availability of the tickets on all the platforms is subject to change and prices may fluctuate at any time depending on demand.
Who is fighting on Bellator 300?
Bellator 300 is set to feature a lightweight title fight between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and challenger Brent Primus in the main event.
The spot was previously booked for a heavyweight championship bout between Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell. The fight was canceled after Vassell had to withdraw due to an undisclosed illness.
The Cris "Cyborg" Justino vs. Cat Zingano women's featherweight title bout will serve as the co-main event. It is a fight that Justino has been pushing for a long time and has claimed on multiple occasions that Zingano was trying to duck her.
A women's flyweight championship fight between Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is also on the card.
The news of Bellator being up for sale initially sparked rumors that Bellator 300 could be the last event for the promotion. However, the announcement of Bellator 301 curbed such speculations.
Bellator 301 is scheduled for Friday, November 17, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.