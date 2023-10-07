Bellator 300 live stream: Free Reddit stream
Bellator MMA is set for its 300th show, Bellator 300, which will take place this Saturday in San Diego, California.
By Matt Bricker
Bellator returns to San Diego, California, for the first time since November 2014 with the monumental Bellator 300 card.
The main card was supposed to feature four title fights but after a last-minute cancellation and a weight miss, they are down to just two (and a half). Headlining is lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defending his title against Brent Primus. The co-main event will feature Cris "Cyborg" Justino defending her featherweight championship for the fifth time, this against Cat Zingano.
Rounding out the "half" championship trio is, Liz Carmouche who will look to defend the women's flyweight crown for the third time against a new challenger, former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Unfortunately, since Macfarlane missed weight she will not be eligible for the title if she wins.
Nurmagomedov has been nothing short of stellar in his undefeated professional career. He successfully earned the championship by defeating Patricky "Pitbull" Freire at Bellator 288 in November 2022. After a first-round submission of Benson Henderson, Nurmagmedov is geared up for this second title defense. Primus will not only earn a shot at the championship, but he can also secure his spot in the finals of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.
Bellator 300 fight card
MAIN CARD (Showtime & Paramount+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Usman Nurmagomedov (C) vs. Brent Primus – for lightweight title; lightweight grand prix semifinal
- Cris Cyborg (C) vs. Cat Zingano – for women’s featherweight title
- Ryan Bader (C) vs. Linton Vassell – for heavyweight title
- Liz Carmouche (C) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – for women’s flyweight title
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
- Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka
- Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann
- Jena Bishop vs. Ilara Joanne
- Alberto Garcia vs. Bobby Seronio III
- Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
- Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
- Maciej Rozanski vs. Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
- Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
- Jackie Cataline vs. Lorrany Santos
- Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith
Follow along with FanSided MMA all week long for Bellator 300 coverage.
