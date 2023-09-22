Bellator 299 full betting odds
For fight fans, any opportunity to watch multiple hours of MMA in one day is like an extra Christmas. The extra holiday in September kicks off in Dublin, Ireland with Bellator 299 and at time of writing, a 21-fight offering.
The Bellator 299 prelims begin at 11 a.m. ET, let's call it a punch brunch. From a betting perspective, this is a nice offering because it allows us to be more selective, avoid silly betting lines (unless you are Drake), and still get in plenty of action. It also offers opportunities to mix and match parlays with UFC Vegas 79 and NCAA football.
If you are new to Bellator events, their timing is a little less clockwork than other organizations, so the bout order is often all over the place. Some fights can even be moved to after the main card, also referred to as post-lims.
The main event features Johnny Eblen entering his sophomore title defense against Fabian Edwards, having already bested Anatoly Tokov, Gegard Mousasi to win the title, and John Salter in his last three bouts. Edwards also bested Mousasi at Bellator 296 to earn this title shot, in addition to notable wins against Charlie Ward and Lyoto Machida.
Edwards also has a champion's camp in his corner, with his brother, Leon Edwards, still wearing the UFC welterweight crown. Edwards should have the striking advantage, but will be significantly outclassed on the ground. -600 is a tough price to pay, but Eblen is the rightful favorite. Prop bets are not out yet, but the prices on method of finish and total rounds may be the way to go, depending on opening prices.
Main Card | 4 p.m. ET | Showtime
Johnny Eblen (-600) vs. Fabian Edwards (+365)
Aaron Pico (-1050) vs. Pedro Carvalho (+675)
Sinead Kavanagh (-140) vs. Sara Collins (+110)
Mads Burnell (-290) vs. Daniel Weichel (+205)
Sabah Homasi (+170) vs. Levan Chokheli (-235)
Prelims | 11 a.m. ET | YouTube
Peter Queally (-620) vs. Daniele Miceli (+375)
Mansour Barnaoui (-305) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (+215)
Charlie Ward (+220) vs. Gregory Babene (-315)
Ciaran Clarke (-1000) vs. Przemyslaw Gorny (+520)
Luca Poclit (-115) vs. Roman Faraldo (-105)
Khasan Magomedsharipov (-800) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (+450)
Darragh Kelly (-1800) vs. Jelle Zeegers (+700)
Brian Moore (+135) vs. Otto Rodrigues (-175)
Davy Gallon (-155) vs. Attila Korkmaz (+125)
Asael Adjoudj (-330) vs. Ibrahim Hassan (+230)
Kenny Mokhonoana (-185) vs. Josh O’Connor (+140)
Luke Trainer (-540) vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius (+340)
Nicolo Solli (-105) vs. Romain Debienne (-115)
Sergey Bilostenniy (-205) vs. Kasim Aras (+150)
Mark Ewen (-325) vs. Noah Gugnon (+225)
Chiara Penco (+120) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (-150)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. All odds, bout order, and opponents are subject to change.