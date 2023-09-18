Fansided MMA
UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

By Amy Kaplan

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot / UFC
After a historic night for the UFC, the promotion sticks around in Las Vegas for another fight night card, with just slightly less excitement. Noche UFC marked the promotion's first attempt at a Mexican-inspired event and for the most part, it was a smashing success.

Now the UFC hopes to keep the winning momentum going when it moves the Octagon back to the UFC APEX for UFC Vegas 79, featuring a lightweight match-up between No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

In the co-main event, we will see a featherweight scrap between Bryce Mitchell, who is returning to the cage after an extended layoff to face Dan Ige.

UFC Vegas 79 fight card

MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 7 p.m ET

  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN + | 3 p.m ET

  • Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
  • Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
  • Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
  • Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

UFC Vegas 79 betting odds

According to DraftKings, Gamrot is the underdog at +136 and Fiziev is the favorite at -162. The co-main event has a bit of a larger spread with Mitchell a favorite at -205 and Ige a +170 underdog.

