UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot.
By Amy Kaplan
After a historic night for the UFC, the promotion sticks around in Las Vegas for another fight night card, with just slightly less excitement. Noche UFC marked the promotion's first attempt at a Mexican-inspired event and for the most part, it was a smashing success.
Now the UFC hopes to keep the winning momentum going when it moves the Octagon back to the UFC APEX for UFC Vegas 79, featuring a lightweight match-up between No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev and No. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot.
In the co-main event, we will see a featherweight scrap between Bryce Mitchell, who is returning to the cage after an extended layoff to face Dan Ige.
UFC Vegas 79 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN + | 7 p.m ET
- Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson
- Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN + | 3 p.m ET
- Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
- Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
- Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
- Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
- Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
- Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal
UFC Vegas 79 betting odds
According to DraftKings, Gamrot is the underdog at +136 and Fiziev is the favorite at -162. The co-main event has a bit of a larger spread with Mitchell a favorite at -205 and Ige a +170 underdog.