Old video of an intense confrontation between Bryce Mitchell, ex-girlfriend surfaces
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell took to social media to ask for the public's help in protecting his family and his property from an ex-girlfriend, Kish Jones.
“So I’m outta town for my fight and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house yesterday,” Mitchell said in the video which has since been deleted. “She destroyed all of my fruit trees. Now, my ex-girlfriend runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street, and for the love of god, if you’re not evil. If you’re not a coward, don’t give her your business. The tattoo shop on Booth Street. The woman that runs that came by my place and destroyed all my fruit trees."
Fans of Mitchell's began commenting on her business Instagram account harrassing her about Mitchell's claims.
“Now that my trees are gone, she’s gonna try to kill me," he said in the video. "She’s gonna try to kill the dogs or she’s gonna try to kill Erin. For the love of god, can the people of Searcy please help me? And she runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street and that’s really all the information you need to know, but I’m telling you. This woman is evil and Searcy, I don’t even know how, but I need your help. I need your help, Searcy. Please. While I’m gone, this woman is going to try to burn down my sh*t and I don’t know what else I can do about it. But my neighbors, please help me. Please.”
A new video, obtained exclusively by FanSided MMA, that appears to have been taken in late 2020 or early 2021, shows Mitchell and Jones in a heated argument where Mitchell shatters the glass on her door trying to get back his dog.
In the video, Mitchell is seen holding keys and accusing Jones of taking something off his key ring.
"I didn't take them off," a female voice, identified as Jones, says.
"Yes you did you did you f***ing lying sack of s**t," Mitchell says back.
Mitchell remains outside of the home while Jones retreats back into the home to find "Pepper" the dog. While she is away from the door you can hear Mitchell yelling and banging on the door and then glass shattering. She returns back to the door to see a glass panel broken out of the door.
Mitchell does not try to enter the home and remains outside. Jones says she's calling the police and the video ends.
FanSided MMA reached out to Mitchell and his manager for comment, but at press time, received no response. Mitchell is scheduled to fight on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas.