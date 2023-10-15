Ariel Helwani spent Sunday morning burying his haters on Twitter after Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
By Amy Kaplan
Ariel Helwani isn't taking any of your s**t, and we're here for it.
On Sunday morning, after working the PRIME card featuring KSI, Tommy Fury, Dillon Danis, and Logan Paul, Helwani took to Twitter (X) and responded to several tweets criticizing him, the event, and the fights.
Helwani addressed fan questions about his interaction with The Schmo, who he's had some beef with in the past.
"Schulz pulled me in. I dunno. My voice was shot," he tweeted. "Schmo and I had a good chat on Friday. Beef squashed, at least I think so. I’m too old for this shit. Wish him the best."
He also responded to criticism from boxing fans.
"What sport? Boxing? Boxing is just fine. It’s having one of its best years ever," he responded to a fan who has since deleted the tweet. "This is a totally different genre imo. Can’t confuse the two. Not everyone’s cup of a tea, and that’s fine. Tim Tszyu fought last night, too."
Another fan tweeted at Helwani saying, "let us stick to mma.. I can't believe I wasted time watching whatever this was yesterday."
He quipped back, "So stick to it. I love all the sanctimonious boot licker tweets after these events. No one should confuse this with high level fighting. And if you expected to see high level fighting of any kind on this card you’re the problem."
Helwani is widely considered one of the best reporters in combat sports and had one heck of a week, dodging water bottles and microphones, battling a lost voice, and having to deal with the unpredictable fight week.
So he deserves more props and less hate.