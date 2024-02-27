Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou trailer will knock your socks off (Video)
- Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou takes place on March 8
- DAZN just released an epic trailer
- It sends a message to step up fight promotion everywhere
By Amy Kaplan
The boxing promos have been stepped up massively now that there's Saudi money behind them. The trailer for the now postponed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was incredible and now the full trailer for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou has dropped.
And it's blown the other promo right out of the water.
Watch the full two and a half minute masterpiece right here.
The fight is set for March 8 and is being aptly built up by the powers that be. The trailer is almost a mini-movie with Street Fighter” video game inspiration. He's absolute perfection and sends a clear message to MMA promotions to step up their promo game.
Fans took to the comments to praise the video.
"This is one of the best trailers I've ever seen," someone tweeted. Another fan wrote, "Good grief. That’s an insane trailer!" A third fan wrote, "Best promo i've ever seen. And it sells so well the power of both dudes." Several people praised the creator of the film writing, "Whoever edited this deserves a raise." and "Wooooww the edit guy."
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight card
- Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker - WBO interim heavyweight title
- Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball - WBC featherweight title
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne
- Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
- Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene
- Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov - WBA super welterweight title
- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres
The fight will be a 10 round heavyweight showdown and takes place on a Friday due to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit being held that same weekend.