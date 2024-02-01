New Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk promo is straight fire (VIDEO)
- The new fight trailer for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is out
- Combat sports fans think it's the best promo they have ever seen
- The fight takes plae on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By Amy Kaplan
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is gearing up to fight WBA, IBF, and WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17 and Turki Alalshikh has released a new epic promo for the showdown.
The card, dubbed "Ring of Fire" will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“For me, it’s [a] big opportunity, for undisputed, for my family, for my country, for my people,” Usyk said at the press conference. “I know Tyson Fury, in the next fight [with me] will be different (from the showing he gave against Ngannou). He will be different against me. There is no destiny, God gives me the opportunity and I’m using this opportunity. Thanks to God for everything.”
MMA Twitter reacted to the new Fury vs. Usyk promo
MMA and boxing Twitter were head over heels for the promo and tweeted about their thoughts.
"The greatest promo ever for the fight of the century," someone wrote.
Another fan said, "f you're a boxing promoter and not producing quality like this for your own stable, please step aside and let someone else do your job for you."
“I don’t fear a boxing man," Fury said of the match-up. "I’m not bothered about them at all. I’ve had many fights before and beaten all the people in the world. 35 fights in a row. I’m not really that bothered. I’ve been at this game a long, long time. Professional over 15 years now. He’s an average sized man. He’s 6ft 3in tall. He’s 16 stone. He’s the same build as every other heavyweight that mostly you’re gonna fight. He’s a left-handed man. I’ve got a brother who’s left-handed, my dad’s left-handed so it’s not like I’m not used to fighting people who are left-handed or messing about with them. It is what it is. We’re gonna go in there, punch the ---- out of each other. Nothing more, nothing less.”