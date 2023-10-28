MMA Twitter is losing their patience over Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou opening ceremony
The production is being criticized for delays to the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans have been glued to their TVs for hours waiting for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight and they are growing impatient now that there's going to be an opening ceremony and music performances before the fights even resume.
The card has only aired four fights in the past 3.5 hours and now fans are being told to wait at least anouter hour for the main card to begin.
And they're not happy about it.
Now UFC president Dana White's boxing rant makes a lot more sense.
MMA Twitter annoyed by the Fury vs. Ngannou opening ceremony
Once the performances finally started, fans began reacting to the overall production value and the delay.
Even though the production was impressive, it still was out of place and way too long for fight fans who were eager to finally watch the main event.