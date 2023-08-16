Andre Petroski is the UFC 292 fighter to watch
Andre Petroski enters Boston for UFC 292 to extend his winning streak to five when he faces UFC veteran, Gerald Meerschaert.
The UFC returns to Boston, Massachusetts for the first time in almost four years with a showcase of two title fights, and several other bouts involving middleweights and bantamweights. A rising fighter to look for on UFC 292 is the former The Ultimate Fighter season 29 contestant, Andre Petroski (9-1). In a middleweight standoff, he will face Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) and look to rise in the ranks and remain undefeated in the UFC.
Petroski is a talented prospect with a wrestling pedigree that has culminated in three finishes (two submissions) and one decision under the UFC. His most recent win came off a dominant decision against Wellington Turman at UFC 281.
Petroski faces a UFC veteran with a grappling background who has two submission wins, in which nine of them were inside the UFC Octagon. Both men are known to take the fight to the ground and pursue control or a submission so don't expect a striking affair between these two fighters. At this moment according to DraftKings, Petroski is a solid favorite listed at odds of (-250), and the underdog, Meerschaert is projected at (+205).
Andre Petroski will face Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 292
The UFC veteran, Gerald Meerschaert seeks to earn his 11th UFC win after coming short earlier this year. He previously fought against Joe Pyfer on UFC 287 and was on the wrong end of a right cross and ground strikes. Previously, before suffering defeat he was on a considerable run where he won four out of his last five fights all by submission.
Meerschaert faces a hungry middleweight who will be eager to strike with him and take him down, where he be on his back looking to break Petroski's base to sweep, or fish for a submission sequence. As the underdog in this matchup, he does have factors that play in his favor such as his experience, his one-inch advantage, and his four-inch reach