Alexander Volkanovski hilariously volunteers to fill in for Jon Jones
Despite suffering his first knockout loss in the UFC a mere three days ago, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi is happy to step in for Jon Jones after the shocking injury announcement on Tuesday.
After the UFC announced the cancelation of the UFC 295 main event, Volkanovksi took to Twitter to inform Dana White and the UFC of his willingness to step in on Jones’ behalf.
He's, of course, joking.
Following the hilarious tweet, Volkanovksi shared his well wishes to the UFC heavyweight champion, who is estimated to be out of action for eight months following a surgery for an injury he sustained Monday night.
Volkanovski returned home to Australia Tuesday morning after suffering a knockout loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 293 in Abu Dhabi. Volkanovski acceted the bout against Makhachev on 12-days’ notice after Makhachev’s original opponent Charles Oliveira was forced to pull out due to an injury he suffered in sparring days before the fight.
Jon Jones and Alexander Volkanovksi's past
This is not the first time the two top pound-for-pound fighters have interacted, the two sharing jokes and respect for each other in the past.
Ahead of Jones’ heavyweight debut earlier this year, Jones paid respect to Volkanovski’s accomplishments at featherweight and agreed with his ranking as the No. 1 fighter in the world.
“Volkanovksi has been very active and I do believe he deserves to be the top fighter in the world…he deserves it, man, he’s refreshing, he speaks well, his country loves him, he represents the sport well…I think there’s room for both of us at the top.” Jones said during his pre-fight media day interview. “He can’t dance. We established that I asked him about being able to dance, it’s funny. He’s like ‘Yeah I just shadowbox’."