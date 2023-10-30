7 NFL players the UFC should trade for
A hypothetical look at three NFL players who would be good additions to the UFC roster.
By Amy Kaplan
Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers
Derwin James of the San Diego Chargers has trouble keeping his temper in check and MMA might be the best outlet for his overzealous nature. He even body-slammed Kelce once so perhaps they make their debut against each other?
If James wanted to stick it out in Los Angeles there would be so many gyms in the area he could pick to train at. He'd be in the best hands.
George Pickens - Pittsburgh Steelers
Another NFL player with a strong pull towards violence is Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens who has more than one highlight reel block to his name. Imagine him wrestling with the likes of Khmazat Chimaev, Usman Nurmagomedov, or Merab Dvalishvili (as a coach, he's too tiny to fight Pickens).
Pickens even admitted that he plays angry.
“I’m big, I’m fast, low 4.4 [speed],” Pickens told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com (h/t Pro Football Talk). “Catch radius is crazy. So every time I get out on the field, if you just look at the size and the frame. If I was a coach, I’d just throw to him every time. But that’s not how the NFL works. So every time I’m out there, that’s why I throw the blocks. I love getting the ball, and when I’m not getting the ball I play angry so the attention is back on me. I basically draw attention to myself.”
Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby is probably my No. 1 draft pick if we're being honest. He's already training with high-level combat sports athletes, hangs out around the UFC and its fighters regularly, and already resides in Las Vegas. He'd be the perfect option for a short-notice call-up.
Crosby even admitted that he trained with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, which is kind of wild.
“This offseason, I talked about it, I went and sparred with Sean Strickland and I went to Miami and ran 10 miles with Hunter Campbell which is crazy, but just putting myself in situations that I don’t want to be in and just doing it,” Crosby said (h/t Sactown Sports). “Once you break past that, mentally you could always tell yourself like, ‘I’ll be good after just this,’ but it’s like no, I give myself no option. There’s nowhere to run when you’re in a cage with another professional assassin and it is what it is. But once you do things like that, and you live like that. Then you get into games and it just becomes like you’re the one hunting people.”
If you can hold your own with Strickland, you're UFC ready.