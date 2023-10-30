7 NFL players the UFC should trade for
A hypothetical look at three NFL players who would be good additions to the UFC roster.
By Amy Kaplan
Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa announced earlier this year that he's doing judo training to learn how to fall properly and avoid head injuries. This background will make him dangerous to strikers because that's the one of the hardest specialties to master. He's a step (or throw) ahead of his fellow NFL players.
Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has some ... unique training methods. One of them is training with knives which is kind of insane. This mindset would be crucial in MMA, he clearly has no fear.
There's even a whole Reddit thread of fans debating who would win in a fight, Donald or Nate Diaz. Yes, that's a real thread.