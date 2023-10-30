7 NFL players the UFC should trade for
A hypothetical look at three NFL players who would be good additions to the UFC roster.
By Amy Kaplan
Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
No one does trash talk quite like Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and that's why we think he'd make a great UFC fighter. What he lacks in skill he'll make up for on the microphone and we all know that the trash talking is an important part of this game.
Plus, who doesn't want to see Taylor Swift cheering for her man at the UFC APEX?
Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys is a no-brainer to transition into MMA because he already trains in boxing in the offseason and is an absolute freak of an athlete.
He'd be best suited with a fellow stand-up artist until he can train in the ground game, but with the right coach, he might find success.
Maybe we could work an MMA fight at AT&T Stadium in the deal too, we all know how much Conor McGregor is itching to make that happen.