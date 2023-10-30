7 NFL players the UFC should trade for
A hypothetical look at three NFL players who would be good additions to the UFC roster.
By Amy Kaplan
1 of 4
Trades in MMA aren't really a thing. It's happened just once in the history of the sport when in 2018 the UFC traded former champion Demetrious Johnson to ONE championship for their former champion Ben Askren.
But that's not what we are doing here.
We're making upa totally hypothetical-never-going-to-happen-just-for-fun trade with the NFL.
We've already seen a few NFL players try their hand at MMA, with Greg Hardy being one of the most recent and high-profile athletes to make the leap.
We picked seven NFL players who we think have skills that could be utilized in MMA and here they are, in no particular order.