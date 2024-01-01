5 of the worst leg injuries in UFC history (VIDEO)
Leg injuries can be one of the hardest things to recover from in MMA. Here are 5 of the worst that took place in the UFC.
By Anwesha Nag
1. Conor McGregor - UFC 264 (July 10, 2021)
No leg break in the history of the UFC garnered as much spotlight as Conor McGregor's.
Leaving his 'Nice Guy' persona that he brought out for the rematch behind, McGregor was evidently out for hot-blooded revenge in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier. From calling his opponent names to accusing Poirier's wife Jolie of 'sliding into his DMs', McGregor went about brandishing his signature trash-talking.
However, it all culminated in the most disappointing end for the Irishman on the night of the fight.
In a much-hyped third fight, McGregor locked horns with Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Rebounding after a leg kick landed against Poirier in the X round, McGregor seemed to land on his foot wrong, twisting his angle awkwardly and landing his back against the cage.
Popular fan theory on the MMA internet later suggested that the shin was already jeopardized in a checked leg kick landed a few seconds before.
Poirier was allowed to follow through with a flurry of punches, after which Herb Dean stepped in and waved the fight off. McGregor's leg injury was not immediately evident like the previous ones on this list. But soon afterward, he was seen cradling his leg with a pained expression on his face.
That did not discourage Joe Rogan from interviewing a visibly distraught McGregor, who chose the moment to hurl expletives at Poirier and his wife. Both of them faced severe backlash for the incident - McGregor for his choice of words and Rogan for his decision to interview the megastar.
While McGregor never addressed his actions, Rogan later revealed that the Irishman himself called him upon to “have a podcast”.
McGregor kept his fans updated on his recovery journey with regular training videos. He has not stepped inside the octagon since. Amid the rumors that he would headline UFC 300, McGregor said his “patience was running thin” with the inactivity in a recent interview with TalkSPORT. The fighter seemed unhappy with the promotion and stated he was being treated worse than anyone has ever been in the history of combat sports.