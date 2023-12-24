Conor McGregor rants about UFC layoff 'No ones ever been treated the way I’m getting treated' (Video)
Conor McGregor thinks he's being mistreated and just wants to fight.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor is trying to fight again but claims he hasn't been offered a fight from the UFC.
But he says the men in Saudi Arabia are.
"The lad here are talking Manny [Pacquiao]," McGregor said while sitting ringside at the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin boxing fight. "The UFC aren't talking any ... give me something. I was supposed to be back in April. I was supposed to be back in December. For all the figures I've brought in the this game, I sell more than any of them combined. No one in the historu of the game game's ever been treated the way I'm getting treated at this minute. They f***ing should open the floodgates for me. I'm waiting. My patience wearing thin on me waiting."
McGregor has been rumored to return for much of 2023 but USADA issues delayed the comeback. The issues were so severe that the UFC severed it's working relationship with the anti-doping agency
He's supposed to be fighting Michael Chandler next, but he told IFL TV that the UFC was "giving him names" which seems contradictory to what he says in the interview with TalkSport.
At this point MMA fans know to take whatever McGregor says with a grain of salt. Only time will tell how it goes with McGregor.