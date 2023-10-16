5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NBA
Here are the meanest men on the court and in the cage.
2. Jamahal Hill
Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill has had quite the rise to UFC light heavyweight stardom. He became the first Dana White’s Contender Series alum to win a UFC championship, doing so in January of 2023. He currently holds a 12-1 MMA record and has shown rapid improvement and added diversity to his style with every outing.
Prior to fighting, Hill was a star high school basketball player and even passed up a collegiate offer from Davenport University in his home state of Michigan.
Though he made his professional MMA debut in 2017, Hill has continued playing basketball. Unfortunately, this out-of-cage activity is what cost him his UFC light heavyweight title as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in a pickup game during international fight week in July of 2023.
Hill is on the shelf for now recovering and biding his time till medically clear to return to action and stake his claim at the light heavyweight championship. Much like NBA legend Kobe Bryant who also ruptured his Achilles in his thirties, there’s no telling how Hill’s career will play out post-injury. Fight fans can only hope he comes back in full health and can put on an entertaining match with whoever holds the gold at that point.
Given Hill’s past life as a basketball prospect and passion for continuing play well into a successful MMA career, Hill very well could have chosen to continue on with basketball and never step in the cage.