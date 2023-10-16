5 UFC fighters who could have played in the NBA
Here are the meanest men on the court and in the cage.
3. Walt Harris
Walt “The Big Ticket” Harris is a six-foot-five-inch UFC heavyweight with a 13-10 MMA record. He has main-evented a fight night and been a staple in the division since 2013. Though inactive since 2021, Harris is always a threat given his athleticism and power striking.
However, much like the previous entry’s Travis Browne, Harris was also a star collegiate basketball player. He played Division 1 for Jacksonville State. Though he tried out for NBA teams, it was not meant to be and Harris ultimately devoted his energy to a fighting career.
Harris initially started MMA to keep in shape but soon developed a passion for competition. He made a name for himself in Florida and Alabama’s regional boxing and MMA scenes in almost no time despite his lack of combat sports experience.
Given his ability as a rare basketball-to-MMA crossover athlete, it’s fun to think about where Harris’s career could have taken him had an NBA team made an offer in his college days.