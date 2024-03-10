5 things we learned from Dana White's post-fight interview
UFC president Dana White spoke to the media following UFC 299.
2. When they go to Saudi Arabia, UFC will be handling their own production
At the UFC 299 post-event press conference, the topic of Saudi Arabia was brought up. When speaking on the overall look and feel of the events that have emanated from the Kingdom, White confirmed something very interesting.
Whilst Saudi Arabia is usually involved in the production of the major events, the UFC intends on handling it on their own when they make trip to the nation.
1. The UFC 300 card was only finalized one night before UFC 299
The UFC 300 promo video package was unveiled at UFC 299. Although the event was already confirmed to be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, the order of the remaining bouts remained unknown.
The UFC 299 broadcast confirmed the fight order, and it came up during the post-event press conference. White confirmed that the fight card and order had only been confirmed on the night of Friday, March 8.