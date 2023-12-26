Fansided MMA
Conor McGregor teases 'big announcement' after Saudi Arabia visit

Conor McGregor's latest Instagram post has fans wondering.

By Amy Kaplan

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor / Justin Setterfield/GettyImages
Conor McGregor is the master of the vague post.

On Dec. 26, the former two-division UFC champion teased an announcement coming, paired with a series of images of him sitting ringside in Saudi Arabia.

"Legendary evening of Boxing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦👑 BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of him laughing with Turki Alalshikh and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The announcement could be anything from his next UFC fight, a boxing announcement, or something dumb about his Forged Irish Stout. With McGregor, you just never know.

At the event, McGregor called out Manny Pacquiao for a fight.

“I love Manny, tell Manny to grow a set of balls," he told TNT Sports. "Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight. Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight he should let me use more of my weapons. I should be able to kick, I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? Say it to him, is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?"

He also ranted about his treatment from the UFC, claiming the promotion hasn't given him any names.

“The lads here [in Saudi Arabia] are talking Manny [Pacquiao in boxing], the UFC aren’t talking any," he told TalkSPORT. "Give me something. You know what I’m saying? I was supposed to be back in April, I was supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December. They’ve never treated anyone [like this]. No one’s ever been treated [like this]. For all the figures I’ve brought in this game — I sell more than all of them combined, yeah? I sell more than every one of them combined."

There's also a very good chance that there is no announcement at all and McGregor is just being McGregor.

