Conor McGregor teases 'big announcement' after Saudi Arabia visit
Conor McGregor's latest Instagram post has fans wondering.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor is the master of the vague post.
On Dec. 26, the former two-division UFC champion teased an announcement coming, paired with a series of images of him sitting ringside in Saudi Arabia.
"Legendary evening of Boxing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦👑 BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of him laughing with Turki Alalshikh and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The announcement could be anything from his next UFC fight, a boxing announcement, or something dumb about his Forged Irish Stout. With McGregor, you just never know.
At the event, McGregor called out Manny Pacquiao for a fight.
“I love Manny, tell Manny to grow a set of balls," he told TNT Sports. "Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight. Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight he should let me use more of my weapons. I should be able to kick, I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? Say it to him, is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?"
He also ranted about his treatment from the UFC, claiming the promotion hasn't given him any names.
“The lads here [in Saudi Arabia] are talking Manny [Pacquiao in boxing], the UFC aren’t talking any," he told TalkSPORT. "Give me something. You know what I’m saying? I was supposed to be back in April, I was supposed to be back in April. It was supposed to be December. They’ve never treated anyone [like this]. No one’s ever been treated [like this]. For all the figures I’ve brought in this game — I sell more than all of them combined, yeah? I sell more than every one of them combined."
There's also a very good chance that there is no announcement at all and McGregor is just being McGregor.