5 things we learned from Dana White's UFC 300 post-fight interview
Here are the best tidbits from the UFC 300 post-fight press conference featuring UFC CEO Dana White.
4. White considers Max Holloway's knockout victory 'the ultimate holy sh*t moment of all time'
White was thoroughly impressed by the fight between Holloway and Gaethje, and was particularly amped up by the crazy finish. With just one second left on the clock of their five-round fight, Holloway knocked Gaethje out in stunning fashion.
White believes that the fight between Gaethje and Holloway embodied exactly what the BMF title is all about. Speaking on the moment, White said, "People always ask me what I do. I sell holy sh*t moments for a living. That was the ultimate holy sh*t moment of all time."
3. White would love to have Amanda Nunes back in the UFC
Kayla Harrison made her UFC debut at the UFC 300 event, and she had one of the most dominant debuts ever witnessed. Her second-round submission victory gained the attention of former women's double champion Amanda Nunes.
Nunes took to her social media accounts to post an infographic showcasing her resume against fighters often considered amongst the best. She then followed this up with a video of herself reacting to Harrison's post-fight Octagon speech, with the popular phrase "Chama".
In the post-event press conference, White made it clear that he would love to have Nunes make a return to the Octagon. White even commented that he has always felt that "Amanda retired too early anyway."