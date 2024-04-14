Kayla Harrison introduces herself to the UFC with huge submission win at UFC 300 (VIDEO)
Kayla Harrison tapped out Holly Holm for her first UFC win at UFC 300.
Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison didn't show any signs of jitters as she dominated Holly Holm in her UFC debut at UFC 300. Harrison and Holm featured on the UFC 300 prelims in Las Vegas. Harrison was making not only her UFC debut, but also her first appearance at 135 pounds.
Any concerns about Harrison's fight night physique were squashed within seconds. She smothered Holm in the opening round, brutalizing the former UFC titleholder with her wrestling and ground-and-pound. After scoring a massive takedown in Round 2, Harrison forced Holm to quickly tap to a rear-naked choke.
Harrison entered her UFC debut after earning two PFL women's lightweight championships. She signed with the UFC just weeks after a win against Aspen Ladd at the 2023 PFL Championships in November. Harrison was seen by many as one of the biggest UFC signings in promotional history entering UFC 300. She passed her first anticipated test on the scales on Friday, ahead of her first-ever fight at 135 pounds.
Kayla Harrison aces first UFC test at UFC 300
Holm entered UFC 300 after a loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in July 2023, which was later ruled a no-contest due to a Silva USADA violation. Before that, Holm had won three of her previous four fights, including a unanimous decision win against Pennington.
Holm was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022 after a 33-2-3 career in the ring. She went on to have one of the most remarkable runs in UFC history, including an upset win against Ronda Rousey at UFC 193.
After tapping out Holm at UFC 300, Harrison seized her time on the microphone, calling out the bantamweight elite. She promised to become the UFC bantamweight champion by the end of 2024. Newly minted UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington is expected to face Julianna Peña for her first title defense. Pennington won the then-vacant UFC bantamweight title by defeating Silva at UFC 297.
Entering UFC 300, Harrison had a brief war of words with Pennington on social media. Her UFC 300 performance could potentially be enough to skyrocket into the bantamweight title conversation. Harrison was a wrecking ball in the PFL before making her way to the UFC Octagon. She captured earned PFL title wins over Taylor Guardado and Larissa Pacheco during her league tenure.
Despite rumors of a targeted fight with Cris Cyborg, Harrison jumped ship for the UFC spotlight. As of now, it looks like her UFC gamble is paying off massively. The Olympic gold medalist judoka Harrison is one of the biggest names in the UFC bantamweight division, which is in desperate need of star power. She'll look to continue her ascent with her anticipated Octagon return later in 2024.
