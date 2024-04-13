UFC 300 live results [UPDATED LIVE]
Follow along with FanSided MMA for updates & highlights from the historic UFC 300 card. We'll update live throughout the night.
After it all began about 30 years ago, the UFC reaches a milestone tonight, putting on the historic UFC 300 from the T-Mobile Arena and bringing alongside it a stacked card filled with talent from top to bottom. In the main event, Alex Pereira will defend the UFC light heavyweight championship against former champion Jamahal Hill.
Pereira has had quite the rise up since coming over to the UFC from GLORY Kickboxing, where he was a champion at both middleweight and light heavyweight. After a five-month reign with the middleweight championship, which he gained by defeating longtime rival Israel Adesanya, Pereira captured the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight championship with a finish of Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295.
The championship was vacant in that fight because Hill had to relinquish the title due to injury. Hill was never able to make a defense of the championship after winning it in his own vacant title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Teixeira, in fact, is a training partner to Pereira.
The co-main event sees the women's strawweight championship on the line in an All-China battle, as Weili Zhang defends against Yan Xiaonan. The woman known as "Magnum" started her second reign as the UFC's 115-pound world champion with a second-round submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281. She followed that up with a decision win over Amanda Lemos to retain the title at UFC 292.
Zhang previously had held the title from her finish of Jessica Andrade in August 2019 until losing the title to Rose Namajunas in 2021. In that reign, she put on one of the greatest fights in MMA history when she and 2024 UFC Hall of Fame class member Joanna Jedrzejczyk did battle at UFC 248. Xionan earned this title shot after her knockout of Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 last year.
The "BMF" belt will also be up for grabs in one of the most highly anticipated fights on this card, as Justin Gaethje puts it on the line against Max Holloway, who comes up from featherweight to lightweight for this fight. It's a battle between two of the most entertaining strikers and two men with the best chins on the UFC roster. Gaethje won the BMF belt at UFC 291 with a spectacular head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier. He's won three of his last four. Gaethje is a former interim lightweight champion, defeating Tony Ferguson to earn that interim title at UFC 249.
One of the greatest featherweights of all time, Holloway comes into this bout off back-to-back victories over Arnold Allen and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung-Jung in 2023. Holloway was featherweight champion from June 2017 to December 2019. Holloway has fought once at lightweight in the UFC, coming up short against Poirier in an interim title fight at UFC 236.
The UFC 300 main card will be rounded out by a lightweight title eliminator featuring Charles Oliviera and Arman Tsarukyan, as well as Bo Nickal taking on Cody Brundage. The preliminary card is stacked, featuring the UFC debut of Kayla Harrison, the featherweight debut of former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller in action, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and so much more!
UFC 300 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alex Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill via KO, Round 1 - 3:14
Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Zhang Weili defeated Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (49-45 x3)
Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Max Holloway defeated Justin Gaethje via KO, Round 5 - 4:59
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveria via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bo Nickal defeated Cody Brundage via submission Rear-naked choke), Round 2, 3:38
PRELIMS
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jiri Prochazka defeated Aleksandar Rakic via TKO, Round 2 -3:17
Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Aljamain Sterling defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kayla Harrison defeated Holly Holm via submission (Reat-naked choke), Round 2 - 1:47
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Diego Lopes defeated Sodiq Yusuff via TKO, Round 1 - 1:29
EARLY PRELIMS
Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Renato Moicano defeated Jalin Turner via second-round TKO
Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jessica Andrade defeated Marina Rodriguez via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bobby Green defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26)
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:02