MMA Twitter went insane after Max Holloway's buzzer beater knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway capped off a dominant win over Justin Gaethje with a buzzer beating knockout at UFC 300.
Max Holloway earned one of the wildest knockouts in UFC history to capture the BMF title at UFC 300. Holloway found his rhythm fast and in a hurry against Gaethje over the first two rounds. His boxing was sharp and he was able to counter Gaethje's overhands with superb timing.
Outside of a Round 4 knockdown by Gaethje, Holloway put on a show with his striking inside the Octagon. He overwhelmed Gaethje on the feet and seemed multiple steps ahead of the incumbant BMF champ from start-to-finish.
With seconds left in the fight, Holloway points to the center of the canvas in an attempt to get Gaethje to exchange wild blows. Holloway landed a punch that sent Gaethje collapsing face-first to the canvas with one second remaining in the fifth round.
Max Holloway sends social media into a frenzy with UFC 300 knockout
Holloway's UFC fighting colleagues went berserk watching his all-time great knockout.
Holloway's stunning knockout opens up a world of possibilities for his next UFC fight. He could potentially defend the BMF title against another fan favorite, or challenge for either the lightweight or featherweight world titles.
Holloway's BMF title win seals the third time that the belt has changed hands since its inception. After Holloway's knockout, the BMF belt likely isn't going away anytime soon.
Gaethje won the then-vacant BMF title by knocking out Dustin Poirier with a head kick at UFC 291 in July. He won back-to-back fights entering UFC 300, including a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev.
Gaethje has always been one of the most exciting fighters in MMA, stemming from his time competing in World Series of Fighting earlier in his career. He's tallied knockouts of Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and Michael Johnson during his UFC tenure.
Holloway entered UFC 300 off of back-to-back featherweight wins against Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie in 2023. His return to lightweight was his first 155-pound fight since a loss to Poirier at UFC 236.
Holloway is still looking to potentially earn another shot at lineal UFC gold after three title losses to Alexander Volkanovski. He's widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time.
Gaethje, like Holloway, is also fighting for a shot at UFC gold. He won the interim UFC lightweight title over Ferguson at UFC 249, but lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title unification at UFC 254.
The BMF title has evolved since Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fought for the inaugural belt at UFC 244. After Masvidal retired at UFC 287, Gaethje and Poirier fought for the belt to continue the legacy of the unique title.
