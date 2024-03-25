5 more movie remakes Conor McGregor should be a part of
Conor McGregor says he wants to act again, we've given him a few suggestions.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor made his big-screen Hollywood debut in the remake of the 1980s classic Road House. McGregor played Knox the bad guy after Dalton (played by Jake Gyllenhaal). His performance was not bad. He delivered his lines with ease, and his character was believable. The fight scenes were top notch and, overall, the movie was a success.
While speaking on the MMA Hour to promote the film, McGregor voiced his desire to act again.
“There’s Arnold Schwarzenegger and then there’s Sylvester Stallone and then all these guys, and they have all these great movies made around them. Think about the movies that you can make around me. You know what I mean? That could be written around me. And don’t think [UFC executives] don’t know that. Don’t think they don’t know that this is all going on as well. So I don’t know what they’re going to come out me with. Like I said, Lorenzo [Fertitta] probably would’ve came after me already.”
He continued, “I really actually feel I could play any role. And I almost, when I watch the movie and what way they chose to portray me as the character, and certain ways and takes they used, I knew where they were going — it almost made me [think], because I would’ve probably preferred other ones. You get me? And it probably made me a bit more eager to do another one. I actually felt like, you know what? I’d love to do another one now because we can do better, and I can also do something way different.
That leads us to wonder about potential next roles for McGregor. Clearly he's already mastered the action role. Could he do a romcom? Could he do a comedy or even a historical drama? For the right part, we think he could. Look at John Cena, he played a romance lead in Trainwreck and it was amazing.
Here are five films that we could see McGregor in if he so chooses.