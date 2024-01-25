Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor 'Road House' remake trailer finally dropped (Video)
- Watch the first official trailer for 'Road House'
- The movie will be streaming on Amazon startin March 1
- Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has a lead role in the film.
By Amy Kaplan
Conor McGregor is about to be a movie star.
Kind of.
The first official trailer for Road House dropped on Jan. 25 after years in the making. The movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen and McGregor.
The film is a new from the 1989 film, with a new story.
The film has been in the works since 2013 when it was first announced as "in development." It was originally supposed to star Ronda Rousey but was put on hold until 2021 when Gyllenhaal was then brought in. The script was re-written in 2022 and was greenlit by Amazon Studios shortly after.
It was originally set to make a big-screen debut but was instead moved to streaming on Prime Video. The decision reportedly angered Gyllenhaal who made a plea to Jeff Bezos himself. It appears it didn't seem to work.
“I am opposed to Amazon gutting MGM and its theatrical business, as I would have been, had Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post and then gutted its newsroom (he did the opposite),” said filmmaker Doug Liman of the decision to move to the fight to streaming. “Road House has a strong tie-in to the UFC, which has a rabid and loyal fan base that has spawned over 1.5 billion social media impressions for the film, and marketing hasn’t even started yet. The action is ground-breaking. And Jake Gyllenhaal gives a career-defining performance in a role he was born to play. Audiences will want to see UFC mega-star Conor McGregor take his debut swing at Jake on the big screen. The reality is there’s nothing quite so fun as a good bar fight."
The movie premieres on March 21.
According to Deadline, Road House will be opening night movie for SXSW film festival on March 8.